May 22, 1936 - January 5, 2020
Chicago, IL -- Helene Kavetschanky of Chicago, IL, formerly of Janesville, died unexpectedly while visiting friends in Florida on January 5, 2020. Helene was born the 6th of 7 children to Anna (Altznauer) and Ludwig Kavetschanky on May 22, 1936 in the former Einsiedel, Czechoslovakia (present day Mnisek nad Hnilcom, Slovakia). Being ethnic Germans in that region during World War II meant the family had to evacuate in 1944 as the Russian army advanced. The family fled west and Helene and most of her siblings lived as refugees in Schruns, Austria, until they emigrated to the U.S. in 1952. The family arrived in the U.S. by way of New Orleans, and expected to settle in Nashville, TN. Upon arrival they found out they had Lutheran sponsors in a place called Janesville, WI, instead, and so they headed north. They were happy to soon connect with fellow German ex-pats, including the Fred Westphal family who greeted them with "Wilkommen in Amerika!" Helene graduated from Janesville High School in 1955 with top honors. After graduation, she and some girlfriends attended Milwaukee Prospect Hall Secretarial School. After receiving their certificates, they boldly headed to Chicago to try their luck in the big city. Initially, Helene worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, though eventually found her calling as a flight attendant for United Airlines, where she remained for over 30 years. Thrilled to be honored as "Flight Attendant of the Year" in 1988, she continued to travel and fly often for pleasure well into retirement. She loved regaling people with tales of her travels, and enjoyed many memorable trips with friends and family. She often visited family in Wisconsin, and had a special place in her heart for Door County. She loved playing cards - especially Hearts, and loved German dances. Never short on charisma, Helene had a razor sharp wit, and an unforgettable laugh. An Auntie Mame to her many nieces and nephews, she loved to host visitors and show off her city. Whether it was the sights and sounds of the Magnificent Mile during Christmas, taking in a show, or experiencing the joys of a 3 hour lunch at Arnie's, "Tante Leni" was a memorable hostess. Helene was independent and self-reliant (though don't dare to call her a feminist) and lived life on her own terms. She made no apologies for her views, and could be tough and unforgiving. That said, she made an impression on everyone she met, and we have no doubt she lived life to its fullest. Oh, the stories she could tell.. ...
Helene is survived by her siblings: Anna Holzinger, Wilma Bots, Juliana Riley, Walter Kawetschanky and Magda (Gene) Nelson; many nieces and nephews; and grand-nephews and nieces; and many special friends, including Charles. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ludwig Kavetschanky; sisters-in-law, Barbara Kavetschanky and Lydia Kawetschanky; and brothers-in-law: John Riley, Hank Bots and Heinz Holzinger.
Helene loved a good party, and in that spirit, there will be a remembrance of a life well lived at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to Friends of Oak Hill Chapel, 6771 W. Wood Ridge Dr., Janesville, WI 53548