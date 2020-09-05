March 8, 1934 - August 24, 2020
Tempe, AZ -- Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend Helen Virginia Karp (nee Allen) of Tempe, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24; she was 86 years old. Helen was a vivacious, joyful woman of great beauty, style and sincerity. Her father, Lawrence, was a charismatic traveling salesman. Her mother, Elizabeth, an Irish matriarch of great style and stature, imbued Helen with the strength, religious devotion, pride, and intelligence to rise above the mundane and melancholy, and look ever forward to the promise of the future. Helen was a great beauty in high school, with a passion for theatre and literature. At 19, before she hardly had a moment to think about a career, Mike Karp swept into her life--an older man, handsome, worldly and wise--the two fell in love, married and over the next 7 years had five children. The couple created an incredibly rich and nurturing environment for their children--full of idealism, optimism, creativity, nature and adventure--and surrounded by their many, lifelong Janesville friends. In 1972, the tragic loss of their home to fire and a personal and professional crisis in Mike's life led the family to Tempe, AZ. Though the move was shrouded in the mood of loss, Helen's strength and determination rose to the surface and helped carry the family through the crisis. And the West turned out to be a breath of fresh air for her--far away from old familial traditions, and with her children growing older, Helen explored a host of new directions, including college, real estate and travel. In 2016, feeling unmoored by the death of her beloved husband, Mike, after 60 years of marriage, Helen began another new adventure by moving into Friendship Village, a retirement community in Tempe where she lived the last years of her life.
Helen is survived by her brother, Richard (Hazel), her son, Michael (Cheryl); son, James (Emily); daughter, Eliza (Donna); son, Robert; and her grandchildren Jasper (Emilee), Nicholas, Johannes, Leon, Johnny, Rakel, Sarah, Georgia and Frank; and her great-grandchildren, Frank and Uno. She is preceded in death by her brother, Tom; sister, Mary; and her son, John.
Helen will be remembered for her radiant, buoyant spirit; her sparkling blue eyes; her deep and abiding friendships; her loyal, nurturing love for her husband, children and grandchildren; her religious devotion; her artistic flair and wildly embellished stories; and the independent, undaunted, optimistic spirit that kept her looking ever again to the future, to the next plateau, the next great adventure.
While we grieve deeply the loss of your presence in our lives, Helen, we know that you are now on the next great adventure of your life, and we send you our blessing:
May the road rise up to meet you
May the wind be always at your back
May the sun shine warm upon your face
The rains fall soft upon your fields
And until we meet again
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.