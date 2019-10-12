November 18, 1926 - September 24, 2019

Fontana, WI -- Helen Van de Bogert, 92, of Fontana, passed away on September 24, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1926. Helen graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing in 1947, and married Don Van de Bogert, Jr. that same year.

Helen is survived by her sons: Don (Jackie) Van de Bogert, of Lake Geneva, Peter (Georgia Berndsen) Van de Bogert, of Sun Prairie, and Mark (Jenny) Van de Bogert, of Walworth; daughter, Mary (Philip) Seeber, of Loves Park and Fontana; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and brother, Jerry (Wilma) Nichols of Rockford. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 420 Read St, Walworth, WI, 53184. For more information Call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171