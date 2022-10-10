Helen R. (Ronan) Pike

JANESVILLE, WI - Helen R. Pike, age 93, of Janesville passed away at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care on October 3, 2022. She was born on October 8, 1928, in Fort Pierre, SD, the eight of nine children of Thomas S. and Maggie (McGraw) Ronan. She graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1947.
Helen had been a Janesville resident since 1956. She was employed for 15 years as a secretary at the Rock County Bank (Johnson Bank) and for 15 years in the City of Janesville Clerk/Treasurers office where she worked until retirement. Helen was a member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.
Helen Pike is survived by her two sons: Timothy (Karen) Pike and Tyrone Pike. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and six brothers.
"A special thank you to Milton Senior Living, Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful care of our mother."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Father Matthew Pearson will officiate. There is no visitation. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to the UW Madison Kidney Foundation or Agrace Hospice Care.
"THANK'S MOM FOR BEING SUCH A GREAT MOTHER. YOU WILL BE SORELY MISSED"
Helen Pike's family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
