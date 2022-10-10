Helen R. (Ronan) Pike

October 8, 1928 - October 3, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Helen R. Pike, age 93, of Janesville passed away at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care on October 3, 2022. She was born on October 8, 1928, in Fort Pierre, SD, the eight of nine children of Thomas S. and Maggie (McGraw) Ronan. She graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1947.