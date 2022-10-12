Helen Porter

August 8, 1928 - October 3, 2022

Evansville, WI - Helen Porter reached her destination, Heaven, on October 3 rd. Born Helen Margaret Batty on August 8, 1928, in Portage, Wisconsin. Her high school years were steeped in music playing french horn in band and piano in the swing band.

