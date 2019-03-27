June 12, 1927 - March 25, 2019

Formerly of Sharon Township -- Helen Pauline Moore was born June 12, 1927 in Sharon Township to Paul F. and Gladys L. (Wiedemer) Mereness. She passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Lakeland Healthcare in Elkhorn. Helen first and foremost was a wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. This is what brought her the most joy in life; but being a farmer's wife she was, literally, Helen of all trades, taking care of whatever needed her attention; also driving school bus for a number of years, as well as working as a cook at both school and Willowfield Nursing Home in Delavan. Helen was an avid crafter through the years, as well as an award-winning baker and 4H leader.

Helen is survived by her daughters: Diane (Mike) Veley, Charlene Moore, and Pauline (Scott) Syverson; sons Kenneth Moore and Dennis Moore; grandchildren: Stacy, Krysta, Stephanie, Aaron, Rachel, Joe and Kyle; and great-grandchildren: Grace, Luke, Maddie, Caleb, Bryson, and Myles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; and sister, Carolyn R. Frey.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Township. For more information call Toynton Funeral Home 262-275-2171

The Family would like to thank all the staff at Lakeland Healthcare Center for their years of compassionate care.