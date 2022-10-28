Helen Marlene Luciani

September 10, 1942 - October 24, 2022

Delavan, WI - Helen "Marlene" Luciani, age 80, of Delavan passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva. She was born on September 10, 1942 in DeKalb, IL to John William and Helen (Johnson) McCabe. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1960. Marlene was united in marriage to David Luciani on September 10, 1969. She worked at DDHS for many years. Marlene enjoyed spending time with her friends.

