Delavan, WI - Helen "Marlene" Luciani, age 80, of Delavan passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva. She was born on September 10, 1942 in DeKalb, IL to John William and Helen (Johnson) McCabe. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1960. Marlene was united in marriage to David Luciani on September 10, 1969. She worked at DDHS for many years. Marlene enjoyed spending time with her friends.
Marlene is survived by two daughters, Angela (Giovanni Fabbri) Cavrini and Nahila (Cristian Mori) Zanetti, both of Italy; five grandchildren, Edoardo, Tomasso, Gianluca, Matteo, and Beatrice, all of Italy; brother, Dick (Penne) McCabe, of DeKalb, IL; sister, Billie Hartmann, of Delavan; sisters-in-law, Carol (Donald) Rickard, of Williams Bay, Kathy (Don) Bumpas, of Las Vegas, and Kim (Jeremy) Philips, of FL; and many other relatives and friends.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, David; and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at East Delavan Union Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Town of Delavan Fire and Rescue Department. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Luciani as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
