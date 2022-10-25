Helen Mae Engebretson

November 29, 1936 - October 23, 2022

Janesville, WI - Helen Mae Engebretson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. She was born in Albion on November 29, 1936, the daughter of Arnold and Isabelle (Schultz) Klementz, the third of five children. Helen graduated from Janesville High School Class of 1954. On February 5, 1955 she married Gordon Engebretson. She and Gordie celebrated 61 years together before his passing in March 2016. Helen's career began at the Rock County Courthouse as a court stenographer, and later as secretary to Joseph Forrestal at Forrestal Law Office. She worked 50 years with Joe until his retirement.

