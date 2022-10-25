Janesville, WI - Helen Mae Engebretson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. She was born in Albion on November 29, 1936, the daughter of Arnold and Isabelle (Schultz) Klementz, the third of five children. Helen graduated from Janesville High School Class of 1954. On February 5, 1955 she married Gordon Engebretson. She and Gordie celebrated 61 years together before his passing in March 2016. Helen's career began at the Rock County Courthouse as a court stenographer, and later as secretary to Joseph Forrestal at Forrestal Law Office. She worked 50 years with Joe until his retirement.
Helen enjoyed bowling, the Packers, and Cubs. She and Gordie spent many winters in Sun City, AZ. She adored her grandkids and celebrated their birthdays taking them shopping and to lunch. More recently when her great- grandchildren would visit, she shared her favorite treats with them, knowing their parents were cringing with each mouthful of sugar!
Helen is survived by her 4 children: Bruce (Carol) Engebretson, Dave (Julie) Engebretson, Deb (John) Peters, and Dan Engebretson; 8 grandchildren: Chad (Bridget) Engebretson, Katy Engebretson, Aaron (Jessica) Engebretson, Amy (Ryan) Johnson, Kelly (Peter) Berg, Devin (Kastin) Miller, Makensi (Bryce Dixon) Miller, Braden (Samantha Kavajecz) Peters; and 11 great-grandchildren: Reilly, Caleb, Maddie, Noah, Olivia, Owen, Naomi, Kolbie, Kasey, Nevaeh, and Isla. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings: Betty Hantke, Doris Stuckey, Richard Klementz, Shirley Gilbert; and brother in-law Gerald Engebretson.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Edgerton Swing Bed and Agrace Hospice for the great care she was given during her stay.
