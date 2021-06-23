March 23, 1926 - June 17, 2021
Janesville, WI - Helen M. Welton, age 95, of Janesville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home. She was born at home in Monticello on March 23, 1926, the daughter of Jacob and Irma (Zastrow) Karlen. Helen graduated from Monroe High School in 1944 and married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth W. Welton, on July 13, 1945. They farmed in the Monroe/Brodhead area until 1957 when they moved to Janesville. Helen was a member of St Peter Lutheran Church, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, Janesville Senior Center and RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program.) In her younger years, she was very active in her church-teaching Sunday School, serving on altar guild, being a communion helper, greeter and usher, sponsoring the fellowship hour and delivering Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed baking, dancing, and playing cards with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly.
Helen is survived by her four children: Leone (David) Wichelt, Mary Erickson (Wes Slater), David (Carol) Welton, and Paul (Carol) Welton; as well as 10 grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents; and two brothers, William and Walter Karlen.
A private family funeral service will be held for Helen on Friday, June 25, 2021 at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Rev. Bruce Gray officiating. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.