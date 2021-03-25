Helen M. (Morris) Harnack

October 7, 1935 - March 22, 2021
STOUGHTON/JANESVILLE, WI - Helen Mae Harnack, age 85, of Stoughton, a former long-time Janesville resident, joined her beloved husband, Harry Harnack, Jr., in Heaven on Monday, March 22, 2021 from Stoughton Meadows where she had made her home for the past few months. She was born in Footville, Wis., on October 7, 1935, the daughter of Orra and Katherine (Anderson) Morris. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, Harry R. Harnack, Jr., on September 3, 1953.
Helen was employed as a library aide at Washington Elementary School in Janesville for 27 years until retiring in 1997. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Helen was a very devoted mother; her children and family were her life.
Helen Harnack is survived by her two children, Larry (Paula) Harnack and Kimberly (Kevin) Wellnitz; six grandchildren, Lynn (Bill) Wright, Bryan (Jena) Harnack, Brandon (Ann) Harnack, Matthew Harnack, Riley Wellnitz and Carter Wellnitz; six great-grandchildren, Owen, Karley, Jack, Reid, Hailey and Hadley; daughter-in-law, Carrie Wallyn; her sisters-in-law, Shirley (Dick) Noble and Gin Benash; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, on February 13, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Robert; twin sons, who died at birth; daughter, Sue Harnack; son, Steve Harnack; son, Allen Harnack; sister, Luretta Elliott and her husband, Delford; brother, Roy Morris and his wife, Delores; brother-in-law, Edwin Harnack and his wife, Dorothy; and brother-in-law, Ervin Harnack.
Private family funeral services will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Rev. Felix J. Malpica will officiate. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. A public celebration of life to honor Helen and Harry's lives will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Agrace Hospice.
