June 30, 1925 - August 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Helen M. Cooper, 95, formerly of Milton/Janesville, WI passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville, WI. Helen was born in Fort Atkinson, WI on June 30, 1925. Helen married her husband Alan Cooper on January 13, 1945 in Fort Atkinson, WI. She was a longtime member of North Lima Presbyterian Church and a Loyal Worker, and 4-H leader. She volunteered at the voting polls, was a member of the local euchre card club and enjoyed many other card games. She also played bingo, Yahtzee and other dice games. She worked hard on the farm raising livestock, milking cows and doing chores. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, making afghans, doing puzzles and word books. Helen was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always there to help a friend, relative, and neighbor when they needed it. She loved spending time with her three grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Helen is survived by Son, Richard (Mary) Cooper of Asheboro, NC; granddaughter, Kisha (Jason) Dunker of Wilmington, NC; and great-granddaughter, Peyton. Son, Robert (Linda) Cooper of Janesville, WI; Grandson, Derek (Barb) Cooper; and two great-granddaughters, Kenna and Brooke of Janesville; granddaughter, Renee (Jake) Moen; and two great-granddaughters, Tenley and Sierra of Janesville. Helen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Alan; parents, John and Alice Messmer; brothers and sisters: Ed (Elizabeth) Messmer, Harry Messmer, Ruth (Claude) Gunsolus and John (Henrietta) Hundley.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, Milton from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A private family service will be follow. Burial will be at Milton Junction Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
The family extends a special "Thank You" to the staff at Agrace Hospice and Rock Haven Nursing Home for the care they gave to Helen.