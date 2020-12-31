December 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - Helen Louise (Adkins) Ploegert passed away peacefully, among loved ones, at her home along the Rock River in Janesville on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the age of 92. She was a loving wife and mother who cared deeply about her family and friends. Helen was a Janesville native through-and-through, and she had a historian-like memory for people, places, and events that shaped the history of this city. Her father, Lou Adkins, was a UAW Local 95 legend.
An avid golfer, Helen received her "fifteen minutes of fame" for pocketing the first "hole-in-one of the season" immortalized in the Gazette in Spring 1979. She remained an esteemed member of her Golf Buddies Crew and kept in touch with the gals for many years to come. Her "twin" (one-year-younger sister Fran) was her best friend (golf and otherwise) all of her life. Together they had countless fun and interesting travel adventures both in the U.S. and abroad.
She was a humble and tireless worker, keeping busy with the day-to-day needs of managing her family and her household. She took great pride in the orderliness of her home, inside and out. Helen enjoyed being outdoors, working around the home, and visits by (and visits to) her three adult children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Helen had many friends in her river-front neighborhood with none more loyal, helpful, and loving than Christine and Bill Cramer. Helen loved nice chats with them and greatly enjoyed gathering around the bonfire, trips on the pontoon boat, and living the "river life."
It was an added honor for Helen to have re-connected with her sister, Corinne, and niece, Linda (Kettle) Klessig, toward the end of her days on Earth; Linda was a cherished, steadfast, and invaluable presence for the family in the final weeks.
Helen is survived by sister, Corinne (Adkins) Kettle of Evansville; her son, Gary Ploegert (Jo Timm) of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Barbara (Kevin) Smith of Escondido, CA; son, Fran (Tina) Ploegert of Janesville and Naples, FL; grandchildren: Jennifer (Ryan) Root, Justin (Jamie) Ploegert, Kirby (Anna) Timm, Quin Smith, Hannah (Alex) Smith, and Angie (Dan) Nelson. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Ploegert of Janesville; her son, Thomas Ploegert; her brother, Louie Adkins; her sister, Francis Olin; and her parents, Lou Adkins and Lillian (Brandt) Adkins.
A Celebration of Helen's Life will be planned for June 2021.