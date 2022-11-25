Stoughton, WI - Helen Jean Olsen, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton, WI. Helen was born at home in Evansville, WI on January 13, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Woodstock) Meredith. Helen attended and graduated from Evansville schools. Helen married Donald Olsen on December 26, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Helen and Don lived in Biloxi, MS and El Paso, TX while Don was stationed at the Air Force base before coming back to make Evansville their home. Helen worked for many years as a bank teller for Union Bank & Trust. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was very committed to her faith. She enjoyed being a part of the various clubs of the church and also was involved with the Fire Fighters Women's Auxiliary. She was a very outgoing lady and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her children: Cindy (Lee) Dammen and Barb (Bill) Krumwiede; Grandchildren: Aaron (Carolyn) Dammen, Kelli (Nate) Bussian, Amanda (Jim) Reilly and Jill (Justin) Schott; Great Grandchildren: Garrett Campbell, Lauren Dammen, Connor Dammen, Meredithe Campbell, Rachael Reilly, Nolan Schott, Hudson Schott, Emmett Reilly, Brayden Bussian and Taylor Reilly; Sister-in-law, Eileen Meredith. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Donald in October 2020, Brother, Harold Meredith, Sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Lawrence Skoien, Brother-in law and Sister-in-laws; Robert and Georgia Bovre, Bob and Yvonne Elmer and Bob and Anna Olsen.
Private family services will be held.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
