Helen Jean Olsen

January 13, 1932 - November 22, 2022

Stoughton, WI - Helen Jean Olsen, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton, WI. Helen was born at home in Evansville, WI on January 13, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Woodstock) Meredith. Helen attended and graduated from Evansville schools. Helen married Donald Olsen on December 26, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Helen and Don lived in Biloxi, MS and El Paso, TX while Don was stationed at the Air Force base before coming back to make Evansville their home. Helen worked for many years as a bank teller for Union Bank & Trust. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was very committed to her faith. She enjoyed being a part of the various clubs of the church and also was involved with the Fire Fighters Women's Auxiliary. She was a very outgoing lady and loved her family dearly.

