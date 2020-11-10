May 24, 1932 - November 5, 2020
Janesville, WI - Helen Jean Close, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Huntington Place. She was born on May 24, 1932, in Janesville, the daughter of William John and Helen (Malone) Close. She graduated with the class of 1950 from Janesville High School. Helen received her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education at UW-Lacrosse in 1954. She attended summer school classes and earned a Master's of Arts Degree in counseling in 1964 at New York University. Helen also went to classes in Germany and received a Sixth Year Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Counseling in 1971 at Boston University, Germany campus. She taught three years at Evansville, WI, High School and forty years overseas for the department of Defense Dependent Schools in: Yokohama, Japan (2); Lakenheath, England (2): and the Germany cities of Nuremberg (2), Karlsruhe (4), Stuttgart (1), Kaiserslautern (4), and Hanau (25). She taught physical education for 11 years and was a guidance counselor for 32 years for high school students.
Helen enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, playing tennis, swimming, volksmarching, computer classes, and associating with people all over the world. Writing her Memoirs was an enjoyable class for her at the Janesville Senior Center. She was an active member at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She supported the renovation of Janesville Senior Center and was active in helping the project. She was a member of the Janesville Woman's Club and the foundation for the Preservation of 108 S. Jackson Street. Helen was active in Janesville Area Retired Teachers Association, American Association of Retired Persons, Delta Psi Kappa Honorary Physical Education Fraternity, the Janesville Athletic Club, and played bridge several times each week.
Helen is survived by her sister; Carol T. Close; nieces and nephews: Lynette (Michael) McWilliams, Matthew (Maureen) Miller, Tamara Brown, Marilyn Allen, James Howard Casey III, and Patrick Casey; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill Close Jr.; and 2 sisters; Peggy Coutts and Patricia Casey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Interment is in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice Care. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com