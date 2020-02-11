August 19, 1931 - February 8, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Helen J. Milam, 88, of Janesville, died peacefully at Willowick Assisted Living on February 8th, 2020. Helen was born on August 19th, 1931 to Elmer and Esther Rasmussen in Janesville, WI. She married Orville Milam on April 30th, 1948. Orville preceded her in death in 2005. While Helen did work for many years at Prent Corporation; her main occupation and hobby was taking care of her family. She loved camping and toiling in her garden where she had many beautiful flowers. Her dogs were very important to her and she treated them as her children. Helen was a Packer and a Badger fan. Orville and Helen were charter members of Asbury United Methodist church.

Helen is survived by her children: Mike (Nora) Milam, Gary (Peggy) Milam, Jerry Milam, Jody (Fernando) Banda, Matt Milam; and her daughter-in-law, Judy Milam. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Jerry Rasmussen. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Orville; her parents; one son, Steve Milam; her sister, Marilyn Bonk; and her son-in-law, Bob Mayfield.

A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 1618 E. Racine St. Janesville, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www866allfaiths.com.