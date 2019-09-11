December 22, 1942 - September 5, 2019

Stoughton, WI -- Helen Gray, 76, of Stoughton, WI (formerly of Edgerton), passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation in Stoughton. Helen was born on December 22, 1942 in Edgerton, WI to the late Walter Eugene and Elma (Cunningham) Gray. She attended Edgerton High School and graduated in 1960. She worked as a beautician for nine years in Edgerton and Madison, before starting a job as an office clerk for GTE Phone Company, were she would be for 23 years. Helen loved bowling, doing crafts, knitting, watching movies, sewing and antiquing. She was a proud active member of Big Brother/Big Sisters and made a life-long "little sister," Michelle. She was also very active in Cancer Walk Fundraising. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Stoughton.

Helen is survived by her "Brother," Scott Davis; special cousins, and her "little sister," Michelle Barlow. She was preceded in death by her parents; and special uncles and aunts.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. A private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to the United Methodist Church, Stoughton or to Cancer Research.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com