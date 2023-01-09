Helen Ford

October 14, 1927 - January 5, 2023

Montello/Janesville, WI - Helen Jane Ford, age 95 of Montello (formerly of Janesville) passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at The Residences On Forest Lane in Montello. Helen was born in Janesville on October 14, 1927 to Leo and Genevieve (Lacke) Connors and married Frederick "Fritz" Ford at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville on August 9, 1947 and from that union came six children. Fritz preceded Helen in death on May 8, 2011.