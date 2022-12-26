Helen E. Nickels

September 2, 1935 - December 17, 2022

Delavan, WI - Helen E. Nickels, age 87, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan. She was born in Afton, WI on September 2, 1935 to Allen and Blanche (Hood) Baldwin. Helen was united in marriage to Donald Nickels on August 20, 1955 in Dubuque, IA. Helen worked at Society Assets as a caregiver. She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church, Darien Women's Club, and Darien Legion Auxiliary.

