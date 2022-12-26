Delavan, WI - Helen E. Nickels, age 87, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan. She was born in Afton, WI on September 2, 1935 to Allen and Blanche (Hood) Baldwin. Helen was united in marriage to Donald Nickels on August 20, 1955 in Dubuque, IA. Helen worked at Society Assets as a caregiver. She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church, Darien Women's Club, and Darien Legion Auxiliary.
Helen is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (George) Ackley, and Julie Nickels; four sons, James Nickels, Kevin (Cathy) Nickels, Brian (Beth) Nickels, and Robert (Josette) Ramsey; 18 grandchildren, Shawn, Eric, Erin, Joel, Jeremy, Amanda, Brittney, Joshua, Benjamin, Carolyn, Ella, Katelyn, Wyatt, Steven, Travis, John, Christopher, and Aaron; several great grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Scott and Nadine Bronson; daughter-in-law, Jackie Nickels; son-in-law, Tom Burns; step-sister, Donna Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; three sons, Mark, William, and Richard; granddaughter, Trinity; two grandsons, Ryan and Aaron; brothers, Raymond Baldwin, Donald Mattison, and Jerry Mattison; step mother, Alta Baldwin; and a brother-in-law, Ronald.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. The family would like to give a special thank you to Vintage on the Ponds and Agrace Hospice. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Nickels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.