April 6, 1926 - December 1, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Helen E. Ames, age 92, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Janesville on April 6, 1926, the daughter of George and Frances (Burke) Diehls. She married Wayne E. Teal on September 16, 1950, and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1963. Helen found love again, and married Thomas Ames on November 24, 1964, in Rockford, IL. She opened her home and her heart to children as a child care provider. Helen's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially during the Holidays. She couldn't wait to see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer every year on television! She made sure every Christmas was special, and that everyone had plenty of gifts to open and plenty of food to eat. She loved sending birthday cards to children and almost always included a dollar.
Helen is survived by her husband, Thomas; two children, Patricia Spangler and Wayne (Sandra) Teal; two grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle Landrum) Spangler and Ryan (Kali) Krickbaum; great granddaughter, Emma Spangler; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; siblings: Ann Hudson, Robert Diehls, and George Diehls, and special cousin, Mary Burke.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Family would like to thank the staff at Rock Haven Limestone West, for the excellent care and love given to Helen and to Tom as he visited her every day. Thank you to Dr. Lilley, Dr. Lanser, and the staff at Dean.
