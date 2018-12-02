Helen Cleland

June 5, 1957 - November 28, 2018

Orfordville, WI -- Helen Cleland, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Janesville on June 5, 1957, the daughter of Alvin and Annabelle (Bluhm) Schoonover. She married Thomas Cleland on December 18, 1982. Helen was a devoted wife and mother to her 8 children. Helen enjoyed creating crafts, going to the casino, traveling, and spending time with family.

Helen is survived by her husband, Tom; eight children: Tracy (Randy) Loft, James (Karen) Schoonover, Mandy (Mike) Seifert, Heather Cleland, Keri (Rob Smith) Cleland, Tommy (Alyssa Nipple) Cleland II, Angel (Ryan Bradford) Cleland, and Christopher Cleland; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin Schoonover and Larry (Yvonne) Schoonover; sisters: Carol (Jim) Dummer, Diane (Roger) Zygnowiez, Linda (Mike) Kowalski, Cindy (John) Kruger, and Theresa (John) Connors; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Mildred Fritz and Barbara Bell.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. noon, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may attend a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to send a special thank you to Select Specialty Hospital for all the care they provided.

