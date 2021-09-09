Helen A (Prior) Smith

Elkhorn, WI - Helen A. Smith, 81, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI. She was born November 13, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter to the late Arthur and Eleanor Prior. She was united in marriage to Jerry D. Smith on March 22, 1958 in Hernando, Mississippi. Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Helen is survived by her five children; Jerry Smith Jr. of Burlington, WI, Therese (Jim) Wiedrich of Westgate, IA, Willy Smith of Burlington, WI, Eric Smith of Elkhorn, WI and Elmor Smith of Elkhorn, WI, five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and sister, Iris (Gary) Payson of Elkhorn, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, parents, and two brothers William and Arthur Prior Jr.
Funeral Service will be 12:00PM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Paul Vawter officiating. Visitation will be 10:00AM until service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow services at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Tibbets, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.