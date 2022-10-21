Heidi Marie Yeko

February 14, 1961 - October 14, 2022

Janesville, WI - Heidi Marie Yeko, age 61, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022 surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on February 14, 1961, on Valentine's Day; the daughter of Juergen and Lillian (Weide) Niemann. Heidi grew up in Antioch, Illinois where she graduated high school in 1979. She met Steve Yeko in 1981 and in 1985, the couple moved to Janesville where Heidi and Steve opened The Diamond Center, a jewelry store in the Janesville Mall. Heidi was an important part of the Diamond Center and worked side by side with Steve for many of the early years. Heidi and Steve were married in 1988.

To plant a tree in memory of Heidi Yeko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.