Janesville, WI - Heidi Marie Yeko, age 61, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022 surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on February 14, 1961, on Valentine's Day; the daughter of Juergen and Lillian (Weide) Niemann. Heidi grew up in Antioch, Illinois where she graduated high school in 1979. She met Steve Yeko in 1981 and in 1985, the couple moved to Janesville where Heidi and Steve opened The Diamond Center, a jewelry store in the Janesville Mall. Heidi was an important part of the Diamond Center and worked side by side with Steve for many of the early years. Heidi and Steve were married in 1988.
Heidi loved animals and cooking for her family. She also loved to entertain and was the 'hostess with the mostess' as any of her friends or family could tell you. She had the kindest heart and was always there to help anyone in need. Her smile would light up a room and her beauty will always be remembered.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Steve Yeko Sr.; brother, Dirk (Chrissy) Niemann; her sister, Karen (Chris) Redstrom; son, Erik Yeko; step-son, Steve Jr. (Holly) Yeko; step-daughters: Cristal (Joe) Lieungh, Michelle Yeko and Gina (Cody) Greve; seven grandchildren; plus one great grandchild. Heidi was preceded in death by her parents, Juergen and Lillian Niemann.
To honor Heidi's memory, her family is holding a celebration of life gathering from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at THE TREASURY,303 East Walworth Avenue, Delavan WI, 53115. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Heidi Yeko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.