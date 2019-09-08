March 23, 1971 - September 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Heidi M. Householder, age 48, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. She was born in Janesville on March 23, 1971, the daughter of James and Mary Alice (Lee) Householder and was a 1989 graduate of Janesville Craig High School. She later received her Associates Degree from Cardinal Stritch University. Heidi worked in accounting in the health care industry. She was extremely proud of her boys and her family! Heidi loved her pets, having cookouts, and traveling, especially to Arizona to visit her brother, Randy and special friends: Alberto, Michael, David, and James.

She is survived by her fiance, Sherman Morrison; her two boys, Jordan and Tyler; father, James (Betty) Householder; five siblings: Lori Householder, Shelley Householder; James (Mary) Shuga, Sara Householder, and Lisa DeVoe; a special aunt and uncle, Barb and Jack Rose; as well as nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. She was also anxiously awaiting the birth of her granddaughter, Ava Marie Morrison, in November. Heidi is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alice Householder; grandson, Jase Householder; and two brothers, John Shuga and Randall Householder.

A Visitation to Celebrate Heidi's life will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. A time for sharing memories will conclude the visitation at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Fulton Cemetery. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com