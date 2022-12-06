Heidi E. (Goelz) Johnson

JANESVILLE, WI - Heidi Elizabeth Johnson, age 53, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, December 1, 2022, following a lifetime of increasingly debilitating health issues that challenged her, but never defined her. Born in Cudahy, WI, on July 10, 1969, Heidi was the daughter of Earl and Gretchen Goelz and the oldest of six children. Heidi married James Johnson in 1993; and they enjoyed 29 years of marriage.
Heidi was a bright light illuminating and bringing joy to every room she entered. She lived life on her own terms enjoying music and theater, traveling, fine dining, and the company of friends and family. She was a member of Faith Community Church, and a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. When she decided to enter hospice care, she joyfully told everyone that she was going home to be with Jesus!
Heidi held a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work and Music from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, a Master of Science degree in Professional Counseling from Capella University, and she was working towards a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Human Services from Capella University until declining health forced her to withdraw from her dissertation research. She performed professionally with the Melody Top Theatre and the opera in Milwaukee; she was a social worker at the YWCA Women and Children's Shelter in Janesville; and she worked as a case manager for dual-diagnosis clients at the Kirksville Regional Center in Kirksville, MO.
Heidi is survived by her husband, James Johnson; her mother, Gretchen (Tschohl) Goelz; her brother, John Goelz and his wife, Kim; her sister, Holly (Goelz) Sitzmann and her husband, Brandon; her brother, Joshua Goelz and his wife, Kim; her brother, Jacob Goelz and his wife, Deanna; and her sister, Hope (Goelz) Boelter. She will also be dearly missed by extended family, and our longtime friend, "Uncle" Harvey Banks. She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Goelz; her sister, Hailey Goelz; and her grandparents, Russell and Betty Tschohl.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Pastor Jeff Williams will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9th from noon until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice.