Heidi E. (Goelz) Johnson

July 10, 1969 - December 1, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Heidi Elizabeth Johnson, age 53, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, December 1, 2022, following a lifetime of increasingly debilitating health issues that challenged her, but never defined her. Born in Cudahy, WI, on July 10, 1969, Heidi was the daughter of Earl and Gretchen Goelz and the oldest of six children. Heidi married James Johnson in 1993; and they enjoyed 29 years of marriage.