Heather Christine Massey-Jones

June 30, 1969 - March 9, 2023

Janesville, WI - Heather Christine Massey-Jones, aka HJ, Jonesy, Momma Jones and Sunshine, age 53, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 with her daughters by her side. Heather resided most of her life in Janesville where she attended Lincoln, Edison and Parker schools, graduating from Milton High School in 1987. Heather earned her Associate degree in nursing from Blackhawk Technical College in 1993. Most of her nursing career was spent as an emergency room nurse. A terminal colon cancer diagnosis forced her into early retirement from the SSM Emergency Room in Janesville. She will be remembered for her love of summer, flowers, animals, trips to Florida, live music and her infectious laugh.

