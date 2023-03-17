Janesville, WI - Heather Christine Massey-Jones, aka HJ, Jonesy, Momma Jones and Sunshine, age 53, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 with her daughters by her side. Heather resided most of her life in Janesville where she attended Lincoln, Edison and Parker schools, graduating from Milton High School in 1987. Heather earned her Associate degree in nursing from Blackhawk Technical College in 1993. Most of her nursing career was spent as an emergency room nurse. A terminal colon cancer diagnosis forced her into early retirement from the SSM Emergency Room in Janesville. She will be remembered for her love of summer, flowers, animals, trips to Florida, live music and her infectious laugh.
Heather is survived by her daughters and son in-law, who she thought the world of and loved more than they will ever know: Lindsey and Conor Preston, and Bayly Jones; father and step-mother, Lance and Terri Massey; Terri's daughter, De Anna; her step-father's children: Joe, Linda and David. She is also survived by her loving companion, Steve Riemer, his children and grandchildren; aunts and uncles: Susan Campbell, Chris and Don Grady and Brad and Sally Huschka; cousins: Carla, Jim, Jessica, Margie, Allysse and Logan; her beloved dogs: Worthy, Cash and Simon; and grand-doggies: Ralphie, Brantlee and Fitz. She leaves behind a tribe of friends, with whom she made wonderful memories. Heather's faith in God was evident by her belief that upon her passing her spirit would leave her body and she would have eternal life in Heaven with Jesus; along with her mother and step-father, Lynn and Charlie Blackbourn; her grandparents; her cousin, Donny Grady; and her very best friend, Susan Steinbrenner.
A celebration of life gathering will be held later this summer. In Heather's honor, please feel free to send memorial donations to: Rock County Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 2092, Janesville, WI 53547. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Heather's family would like to extend their thanks to Kathie and Steve Roth for the exceptional care and kindness they've shared through everything.
To plant a tree in memory of Heather Massey-Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.