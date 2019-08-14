Hazel Marie Simonsen

April 18, 1924 - August 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Hazel Marie (Easton) Simonsen, age 95, passed away peacefully on August, 12 at Cedar Crest, due to congestive heart failure. Hazel was born in a farmhouse in Plymouth Township on April 18, 1924 to Arnie and Lulu Easton. She completed 8th grade in a one-room school house, which she attended with other family members. The passing of her father at a young age prompted Hazel to start working as a house cleaner to help support herself and her family. Over the years, her exemplary work ethic included jobs with Parker Pen, the Oasis Restaurant and finally with the Boston store, ultimately retiring at age 83. Hazel enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of many coworkers throughout her working life and until her death.

In June of 1942, Hazel married Gilman Fosheim. After a brief second marriage, Hazel enjoyed many happy years with Walt Elfers, her traveling and fishing companion. Hazel was passionate about her family - those who were present in her life and those who preceded her in death. She took a strong interest in genealogy and enjoyed learning about the history of her family tree. The detailed scrapbook of her life tells us much about the life and times she experienced and about her family's background. Hazel also enjoyed sports - playing them and watching them. She was a catcher on a kittenball team when she was young and she was an accomplished bowler as an adult. She was an avid fan of the Badgers and Packers, and, although she had never golfed, she regularly enjoyed watching tournaments on Sunday afternoons. She also loved to travel and explore, especially if the destination was a Hawaiian island.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Jeffery) Mochnick, her son Ken (Denise) Fosheim; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Hazel is preceded in death by her companion, Walt; and by her nine brothers and sisters.

Following a 10:30 a.m. visitation, a celebration of Hazel's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 Coon Island Rd., Orfordville. Burial at The Grove Cemetery will follow, as will a reception at the Footville Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Hazel's name can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 2716 Marshall Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 93705.