December 3, 1926 - February 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Hazel M. Whitehead, age 92, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville, WI. She was born on December 3, 1926 in Argyle, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Alma (Dammen) Moe. She married Ralph Whitehead on October 20, 1945 in Brodhead. He passed away on February 18, 2012. Hazel was a longtime resident of Brodhead, and moved to Janesville in 2017. She had worked for APCO Mfg., United Cheese Co., Goldenrod Creamery, Brodhead Water and Light, and retired from Woodbridge Corp. She was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, doing word-search, watching Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud, but especially enjoyed visits from family and friends.

Hazel is survived by her children: Richard (Carla) Whitehead, Sharon (David) Goecks-Drake, and Phillip (Lisa) Whitehead, all of Janesville; seven grandchildren: Randy (Diane) Whitehead, Tari (Kevin) Metz, Jeffrey Goecks, Garrett, Evan, Braeden, and Kaelyn Whitehead; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Clarence, Jr., and Merlyn; two sisters, Dora Johnson and Doris Leopold; and grandson, Christopher Goecks.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Monday until time of services at the church. Online condolences and floral tributes may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

A special thank you to all the staff at Agrace Hospice Care, for the tremendous care and support.