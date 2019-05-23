May 31, 1923 - May 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Hazel M. Hillison, age 95, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Evansville Manor. She was born in Marshall, WI on May 31, 1923, the daughter of Dr. John and Clara (Riigo) Ehlenfeldt. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School, and graduated from Waterloo H.S. class of 1941. Hazel, attended Milton College for one year. She married Irving Hillison, on June 19, 1943, in Grand Forks, N.D. After Irving's service, returned to Janesville, and opened the Janesville Sports Shop. She assisted her husband, and son's, at the shop. Irv and Hazel, loved to dance, both enjoyed downhill skiing, her flowers, and entertaining their family, for the holidays. She cherished her family. Hazel was a long time member, of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ladies Elk Club, and Southern Wisconsin, ROA Club.

Hazel is survived by her three sons: Michael, Dennis, and Thomas; seven grandchildren: Andrew, Matthew, Laura, Emily, Kimberly, Kyle and Christopher; 4 great grandchildren: Devon, Darek, Mason, Jackson, Olivia, Levi, and J.J; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irving; son, John; daughters in law, Sheila and Gina; grandson, Nathan; and brother, Calvin Ehlenfeldt.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Tim Renz officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com