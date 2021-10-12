Walworth, WI - Hazel L. August, 92 of Walworth, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Ridgestone in Delavan, WI. She was born December 4, 1928 in Atlantic, IA, the daughter of Hans Emil and Annabelle (Fox) Blunk. Hazel was united in marriage to Henry August on May 17, 1947 in Rockford, IL. He preceded her in death in July of 1967. Hazel was a member of the Darien Community Baptist Church. She was active in church throughout her life and enjoyed singing in the choirs. Hazel loved baking, cooking and collecting vintage cook books. She also enjoyed quilting. Hazel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Hazel is survived by her five children; Susan August of Elkhorn, WI, Michel August of Walworth, WI, Steven (Gail) August of Walworth, WI, Jonathon (Fran) August of Fond du Lac, WI, and Ginger (Mark) Rowe of Lakeville, MN, nine grandchildren; Jessi (Shawn), Tyler, Emmy (Mark), Tessa (Mike), Evan, Christopher (Amber), Michael, Lauren and Ryan, four great-grandchildren; Asa, Lucy, Heidi and Quinn and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Henry, brother, Richard (Joanne) Blunk and half-sister, Viola Blunk.
Funeral Service will be 11:00AM on Thursday, October 14. 2021 at First Baptist Church, 212 S. Main St. Delavan, WI, with Pastor Steve Buchanan officiating. Visitation will be 9:30AM until service time Thursday at the church. Interment will follow services at Millard Cemetery. The First Baptist Church recommends guest to please wear a mask or face covering while in the church. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Hazel's name to a charity of your choice. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the August Family.
