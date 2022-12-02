Janesville, WI - Hazel Erna Mae Romack, age 91, of Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born in Eau Claire, WI on May 18, 1931; the daughter of Elmer and Erna (Knuth) Hehl, the oldest of three daughters. Hazel married Gilbert Roeber in 1951; blessing them with three sons: David, Steven and Bradley. Gilbert preceded Hazel in death on March 5, 1969. She was married once again to Richard Romack at the Church by the side of the Road in Rockton, IL on March 14, 1982; and they enjoyed 33 years together before his passing on July 28, 2015. Hazel was a classy lady who enjoyed her Saturday nights in, shuffling her feet to polka music. She was a self-taught accordion and organ player, so music was an inherently important part of her life. She was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed volunteering and spending time with her Church family. Hazel worked cleaning businesses in Janesville for many years; including the Hayes Building, McLean's Jewelry, and the Water Department. Hazel's most important role in her life was caring for her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and dear friend.
Hazel is survived by her son, David (Jackie) Roeber; daughters in-law, Susan Roeber and Terri Roeber; step-daughters, Susan (Kevin) Romack Burchfield and Jolene (Jeff) Romack Dickson; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Gilbert Roeber; second husband, Richard Romack; sons, Steven and Brad Roeber; grandson, John Wawroski; and sisters, Mavis Rene and Rosalie Zien.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with Reverend Bruce Gray officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
