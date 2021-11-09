Hazel D. (Alfred) Cummings Ristow

JANESVILLE, WI - Hazel D. Cummings Ristow, age 100, a long-time Janesville resident, died on November 4, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care Lighthouse, La Crosse, WI where she had made her home for the past three years. Hazel was born on April 6, 1921, in La Fayette County, WI, the daughter of Henry and Hilda (Martin) Alfred. She graduated from Argyle High School and attended UW-Whitewater.
Hazel married Maurice G. Cummings in 1941 at Yellowstone Lutheran Church, Argyle. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1978. On September 3, 1983, Hazel married Wallace N. Ristow at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. He died on May 3, 2003.
Hazel was employed as a cosmetician for 20 years and as a realtor for 15 years. She was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Her church and her faith meant much to Hazel. Following her retirement, she enjoyed spending winters in Florida and later in Arizona. She enjoyed playing cards and especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. At age 90, Hazel moved to La Crosse to reside closer to her daughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Kent) Rockwell; her son, D. Ray (Barbara) Cummings; grandchildren, Geoffrey Cummings, Craig (Nicole) Cummings, Brenda (Jeff) Fuselier, and Rebecca (Matt) Bollig; grandson-in-law, Mark Bronson; former granddaughter-in-law, Kim; great-grandchildren, Abby Cummings, Karina Bronson, Brady Fuselier, Olivia Cummings, Brianna Bollig, Jakob Branson, Casey Fuselier, and Katelyn Bollig. In addition to both of her husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Alfred; sister-in-law, Beverly Alfred; and her granddaughter, Debra Bronson.
Hazel's family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Riverside Transitional Care Lighthouse for the exceptional care she received.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 North Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
