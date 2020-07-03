- June 29, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Harvey William Draves, 68, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Seneca, WI. He was born on August 31, 1951 in Beloit, WI, the son of William and Ruth (Robinette) Draves. Harvey was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Mary Ells in 1972 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Harvey was employed by the Pipefitters Union Local #601 retiring in 2005. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and renaissance reenactor. Harvey was a skilled craftsman and artist who could fix or build anything. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, and spending time at his summer home.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Draves; children, Jennifer (David) Hein and William (Venesa) Draves; grandchildren, Christopher (Risa) Hein and Josef Draves; great-grandchildren: Alex Hein, Gwen Taylor and Izzy Taylor; mother, Ruth Draves; brother-in-law, Tom Katzner. He was predeceased by his father, William Draves; and sisters, Linda Klinger and Kathy Katzner.
Funeral Services for Harvey will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing with face masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com