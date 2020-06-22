August 8, 1946 - June 17, 2020
Orfordville, WI -- Harvey Gene Wendtland, 73, of Orfordville, WI, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. He was born on August 8, 1946 in Beloit, WI, the son of Oscar and Irma (Delaney) Wendtland. Harvey was a 1964 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army as a military policeman. Harvey was employed by Kerry Foods for over 40 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the South Beloit American Legion Holtz-Hirst Post #288, and a Teamster Union Stewart for Local #579. Harvey loved sports, and as a young man he enjoyed playing baseball. As he grew older, he could be found bowling or shooting pool. One might even consider him a pool shark! He enjoyed teaching others how to play the game, especially his girls. He took great pride working in his yard, and would spend hours outside. Harvey was devoted to his family, beginning with his son, Brent. Twenty-Four years ago, Harvey's family became complete when he met the love of his life, Nancy Betker and her daughters, Pauline, Amy, and Stephanie. His grandchildren made him extremely proud, and watching them grow up made him so happy. Harvey was their biggest fan, and you could always find him at their sporting events. His kind heart and warm smile will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his love, Nancy Betker; son, Brent (Megan) Wendtland; daughters: Pauline (Allen) Cass, Amy (Jeff) Steffensen, and Stephanie (Mark) Stark; ten grandchildren: Brianna and Mason Wendtland, Samantha, Patrick, and Lucas Schork, Aidan, Austin, and Jasmine Steffensen, Remington and Christina Stark; siblings, Oscar Wendtland Jr., Harry Wendtland, David (Lynn) Wendtland, and Ginger (David) Campfield; sister-in-law, Mary Wendtland; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; granddaughter, Kailey Rel Wendtland; brother, Richy Wendtland; and sisters-in-law, June Wendtland and Betty Wendtland.
A Service of Remembrance for Harvey will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com