Harvey G. Demanouske

October 6, 1931 - March 25, 2023

Janesville, WI - It is with deep sadness for our family to announce, Harvey G. Demanouske, age 91, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born in Browntown, Wisconsin on October 6, 1931; the son of Samuel and Florence (Haeft) Demanouske. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1950. Harvey worked for the City of Janesville as a city bus driver for 26 years. Harvey married Lorene (Bratzke) Demanouske in Milwaukee on October 5, 1973 and have been happily married for 49 1/2 years. They moved to Southern California in 1983 where Harvey was employed by the Anaheim Union High School District for 12 years, and finally where he retired in 1995. Through their journey, Harvey and Lorene were fortunate to have traveled to destinations worldwide and had many fond memories of trips to Australia, New Zealand and Germany. Their adventures also included hot-air ballooning, sailing the oceans of the world and flying on private corporate jets. Harvey was proud of his Polish background and entertained us all with jokes and yarns about his heritage and loved listening to Polka music. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching Brewers games with Lorene every night during the baseball season.

