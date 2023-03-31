Janesville, WI - It is with deep sadness for our family to announce, Harvey G. Demanouske, age 91, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born in Browntown, Wisconsin on October 6, 1931; the son of Samuel and Florence (Haeft) Demanouske. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1950. Harvey worked for the City of Janesville as a city bus driver for 26 years. Harvey married Lorene (Bratzke) Demanouske in Milwaukee on October 5, 1973 and have been happily married for 49 1/2 years. They moved to Southern California in 1983 where Harvey was employed by the Anaheim Union High School District for 12 years, and finally where he retired in 1995. Through their journey, Harvey and Lorene were fortunate to have traveled to destinations worldwide and had many fond memories of trips to Australia, New Zealand and Germany. Their adventures also included hot-air ballooning, sailing the oceans of the world and flying on private corporate jets. Harvey was proud of his Polish background and entertained us all with jokes and yarns about his heritage and loved listening to Polka music. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching Brewers games with Lorene every night during the baseball season.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Lorene Demanouske; daughter, Susan (Jare Kohn) Muszynsky; his sister, Esther Betker, half-brother, Harold Bolstad, nephews: Steve Betker and Ron Betker. His step-children, Michael Giese and Laura (Leon) Stevers; grandchildren: Nicholas Perko and Timothy (Meishan Lin) Muszynsky; step-grandchildren, Neil Shower and Michael S. (Tressa) Giese; great grandchildren: Mason, Katelyn, Evelyn, Theo and Maia; step-great grandchildren, Olivia and Barrett; and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Herbert Demanouske; brother in-law, Emil Betker; niece, Charlene Spencer; and his step-son, David Giese.
In typical Harvey fashion and wit, where saying goodbye, he offered a handshake, a hug, and would always say
"I'm glad you got to see me." He will be sorely missed.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
