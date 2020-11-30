November 25, 2020
Janesville, WI - Harvey Edwin Andersen Sr. age 73 passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. He was born on July 20, 1947 in Edgerton the son of Hans and Esther (Burgess) Andersen. He drove semi hauling milk for B&M Transit and then for A&H Inc. where his handle on the CB was Sundowner until his health forced him to retire. He enjoyed playing cribbage, watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Western movies. He is survived by his sons; Harvey (Emily) Andersen Jr. of Evansville, Jamie (Amy) Andersen of Albany, grandchildren; Peyton, Dalton, Chase, Riley, Miranda, a brother; Pete (Marla) Andersen of Janesville, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, Janet Rummage, Kenny Andersen, Sharon Morgan, Darlene Montgomery.
Private family services will be held due to Covid 19. Interment will be held in Bethel Cemetery Center Township. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
