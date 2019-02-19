Harvey D. Morrison

April 22, 1944 - February 12, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Harvey D. Morrison, age 74, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Beloit Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. He was born on April 22, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert and Alice (Morse) Morrison. He married Beverly E. Willison on July 10, 1965 in Beloit. Harvey had worked for Fairbanks-Morse, Beloit, WI, and Morrison Auto Salvage, of Edgerton, WI. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, having corn boils, and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Bev; children, DeWayne (Gwen Zimmerman) Morrison, and Rebecca Morrison, both of Brodhead; grandchildren: Brandon, Kristina (C.J.) Hardin, Cody, Garret; great-grandchildren, Laine, and Landon; siblings: Raymond (Alice), Diana (Greg) Billins, both of MO, Ronald, CO, Barbara, NC, Beverly, Clifford (Sharon), Ricky (Cindy), Richard (Linda), Kevin (Tammy), Mary (Alan), Hayden, all of WI; several nieces and nephews; Gwen Zimmerman's children and grandchildren, Steven (Justine Berget) Zimmerman, (their children, Landen and Carson); Stephanie (Jake Walter) Zimmerman (and their child, Jackson); in-laws, Beatrice and Tammy Morrison, Keith Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Robert, Mark and Jeff, in infancy; and sisters, Kay Nesbit and Cathy Bennett.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at the D.L. NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, BRODHEAD, WI. Online condolences and floral tributes may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

