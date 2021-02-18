December 27, 1932 - February 13, 2021
STOUGHTON/JANESVILLE, WI - STOUGHTON/JANESVILLE - Harry R. Harnack, Jr., of Stoughton, and former long-time Janesville resident, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison at age 88. Harry was born in the Town of Center, Rock County, Wis., on December 27, 1932, the son of Harry Harnack, Sr., and Lola (Topp) Harnack. He grew up on the family farm in Center Township. He married the love of his life, Helen Mae Morris on September 3, 1953.
Harry was a member of the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and served in the Korean War. He was employed by General Motors for 36 years until retiring in 1988. He was one of the seven founding members of the Blackhawk Community Credit Union, was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and UAW Local # 95.
Harry was extremely proud of his Harnack heritage and had a great love for the Harnack family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather whose whole life revolved around his family. In addition to his family, Harry's pride and joy was the home that he built himself on Lake Kegonsa in Stoughton.
Harry Harnack is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Helen; two children, Larry (Paula) Harnack and Kimberly (Kevin) Wellnitz; six grandchildren, Lynn (Bill) Wright, Bryan (Jena) Harnack, Brandon (Ann) Harnack, Matthew Harnack, Riley Wellnitz and Carter Wellnitz; six great-grandchildren, Owen, Karley, Jack, Reid, Hailey, and Hadley; his sister, Shirley (Dick) Noble; sister-in-law, Gin Benash; daughter-in-law, Carrie Wallyn; and numerous other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Harnack; twin sons who died at birth; daughter, Sue Harnack; son, Steve Harnack; son, Allen Harnack; twin brothers, Edwin Harnack and his wife, Dorothy and Ervin Harnack; sister-in-law Luretta Elliott and her husband, Delford; brother-in-law, Roy Morris and his wife, Delores.
Private family funeral services will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. with Rev. Felix J. Malpica officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township with military graveside rites conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Harry's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Agrace Hospice.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNEAL HOME