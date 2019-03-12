May 20, 1944 - March 9, 2019

Almond, WI -- Harry N. Gebel, of Almond, age 74, passed away on March 9, 2019 at home. He was born in Chicago, IL, on May 20, 1944, to the late Harry and Dorothy (Axen) Gebel. Harry was an avid fisherman. He loved to be out in nature. He worked in construction for many years, and enjoyed making furniture and leather crafting.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Theresa "Tree"; children: Andrea (Jamie) Fredrick, Neil Gebel, Mary Kendall, Heather (Dustin) Baker, Susan (Wayne) Miller, Samantha (Hank) Peterson; brother, Ronald (Lynn) Gebel; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.