March 4, 1933 - May 5, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Harry J. O'Leary, a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away at home on May 5, 2020. He was born March 4, 1933, to Charles E. and Mary Ellen (Reed) O'Leary. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1950 and Milton College in 1954 with a Degree in Business Administration. After serving two years in the U.S. Army earning the rank of Sergeant, he attended Marquette Law School, graduating in 1960. He was admitted to the State Bar of Wisconsin.
He met his future wife, Barbara Przekop, while at Marquette University, and they were married at the Basilica of St. Adalbert in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 21, 1959. They settled in Janesville where he practiced law for over 50 years. He served as Rock County District Attorney and practiced law with Earnest P. Agnew, William Sutherland, Robert Krohn, and his sons, David J. O'Leary and Harry C. O'Leary.
He is the past Grand Knight of Carroll Council 596 of the Knights of Columbus, past President of the Janesville Serra Club and a former member of the Janesville City Plan Commission. He was the president of the first Parish Council for St. William Catholic Church and later Co-Chairman of St William's Building Committee for it's new church. He was on The Board of Directors for the Peoples State Bank, later to become Marine Bank and then Chase Bank.
Undoubtedly, despite his professional success, his greatest success in life was the example he set in displaying his devotion to Barbara during her many trials and tribulations with Rheumatoid Arthritis and his never ending love and support for his children. He cherished those moments watching his grandchildren in their various sporting and musical activities. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and working with his prairie grass.
He is survived by his five children: Julie (Terry) Dunagan of Birmingham, AL, Harry C. (Connie Cretney O'Leary), David (Kris Benz O'Leary), Kevin (Rebecca Furman O'Leary), and Timothy (Bobbi Jones O'Leary), all of Janesville. His grandchildren: Levi Dunagan, Catie, John, Maggie, Emily, Daniel, Grace, Audrey, Harrison and Sam. He is further survived by his sister, Agnes Brewer; his brother Richard (Marion) O'Leary; his in-laws: Mary (Jim) Van Leeuwen, Chuck (Delphine) Przekop, Paula (Bill) Mineau, Susan (Bill) Shaw; and his longtime office assistant, Susan Schmoekel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; his brothers and sisters: James (Mary), Charles (Mary Catherine), Margaret Connor (John), William, Catherine, Vernice Oleston (Conrad), Elizabeth Cullen (Malcolm), Thomas (Colleen).
A memorial Mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church on a date to be determined with Father Jim Leeser presiding. Internment shall be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, contributions may be made to the Saint William School Endowment Fund.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Denny, Erin, Kristy, Teri, Tina, Shelly and Agrace Hospice, for the incredible care provided to Harry these last few years.