April 3, 1937 - March 16, 2020
Broomfield, CO -- Harry F. Worth, Jr., born April 3, 1937 in Sparta, WI to Harry F. Worth Sr. and Marcella Bartz Worth, died Monday morning March 16th, 2020. Harry died at his home in Broomfield, CO, surrounded by family. Harry had a strong commitment to community service and to his profession. He was also a charming and kind man, quick with a smile and a compliment. He couldn't resist the role of storyteller, and commanded a keen sense of humor; always with a glimmer in his eye and a tale or joke to tell. He loved friendship and loved to laugh.
Harry grew up in LaCrosse, WI, where he attended LaCrosse Central H.S. before leaving for Beloit College in 1955. While at Beloit, he studied philosophy, was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and participated in varsity track. He met Kathleen Beckwith, and they were married in 1960, following their graduation in 1959.
Harry attended Law School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a JD in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate Corps. from 1962-1968, earning the rank of Captain. Sons Stephen (1964) and Phillip (1966) were born during Harry's years of service.
Following his military service, the Worths moved to Delavan, WI, where they raised their sons. He joined the Godfrey Law Firm in Elkhorn, WI, eventually becoming managing partner. He served on the State Bar of Wisconsin Board of Governors, the Delavan City Council, the Delavan-Darien School Board, and was President of the local Rotary Club. He was active in his local church, the United Church of Christ-Congregational in Delavan, serving as church moderator, on the Board of Trustees, and as Chair of the Endowment Committee. Harry also served on the Beloit College Alumni Board.
Music was an important part of Harry's life, starting at an early age entertaining for the USO with his parents, and then singing with the UCC choir in Delavan for nearly 40 years. He was one of the founding members, and served as president of the Southern Lakes Masterpiece Chorale.
Harry and Kathleen moved to Colorado in 2007, where both sons and their families reside. Following Kathleen's death in 2007, Harry served on the Budget and Finance Committee for the Anthem Ranch community in Broomfield, CO. He also served on the community's Performing Arts League Board, and was a founder of the Singers of Anthem Ranch, continuing to sing with the group until shortly before his death.
Harry married longtime friend and singing partner, Sharon Munson, in 2012. The two joined Montview Presbyterian Church in Denver, and enjoyed being active in the church and in the Anthem Ranch community together.
Harry is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Stephen and his wife Sarah; and grandsons, Thomas and Peter; son, Phillip and his wife Molly; and granddaughters, Samantha and Sophia; stepdaughter, Kim Steinmetz and her husband Mark, and their daughters Mia and Ali; and his beloved nieces: Sue, Margaret, Mary and Jean. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; brother, Bob; and sister-in-law, Alice.
Memorial Services have yet to be determined. Photos and more information are available at www.monarchsociety.com. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, interested parties make memorial donations in Harry's name to one of these organizations: United Church of Christ - Congregational, 123 Washington Street, Delavan, WI, www.delavanucc.org; and Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.Parkinson.org.