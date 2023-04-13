Harry Edwin "Butch" Loggy

March 24, 1942 - February 3, 2023 Frisco, TX - It is with sadness that we announce the death of Harry Loggy of Frisco, Texas who passed away on February 3, 2023 at the age of 80. Harry was born March 24, 1942 to Harry and Frances (Collins) Loggy in Chicago, IL. Harry grew up in Janesville, WI where he attended St Pat's school and graduated from Janesville High School in 1960.
After serving his country honorably in the US Air Force, Harry married Linda Berger in Janesville, July 2, 1966 and they had sons Todd and Jeff. Harry traveled the world working for Mobil Oil across the US and in Saudi Arabia and New Zealand. In retirement he consulted for Raytheon and spent many days on the golf course practicing foot wedges and missed putts.
Many called Harry their friend. He cultivated friendships wherever he went ... No, seriously ... everywhere he went! .... and returned to Janesville often to catch up with family and classmates. He entertained everyone with stories of his escapades and the life lessons learned his way.
Harry is survived by his son Jeff (Blanca) Loggy, daughter-in-law Janet Loggy, grandchildren TJ, Austin, Gabriela and Jacob. Siblings, Mary (Don) Robinson, Dorothy Vogel and Collin Fick. Sister-in-laws Debbie Mattson and Mary "Ronnie" Berger, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Todd and his sister Helen (Richard) Schumacher, brother-in-laws Al Vogel, Carl Fick, Bob Berger and sister-in-laws Carol Meehan and Kay Schiel.
A Celebration of his life will be held in Janesville, Friday, June 16th at 10am at the Mount Olivet Mausoleum with a luncheon to follow.
