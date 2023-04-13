Harry Edwin "Butch" Loggy

March 24, 1942 - February 3, 2023 Frisco, TX - It is with sadness that we announce the death of Harry Loggy of Frisco, Texas who passed away on February 3, 2023 at the age of 80. Harry was born March 24, 1942 to Harry and Frances (Collins) Loggy in Chicago, IL. Harry grew up in Janesville, WI where he attended St Pat's school and graduated from Janesville High School in 1960.

After serving his country honorably in the US Air Force, Harry married Linda Berger in Janesville, July 2, 1966 and they had sons Todd and Jeff. Harry traveled the world working for Mobil Oil across the US and in Saudi Arabia and New Zealand. In retirement he consulted for Raytheon and spent many days on the golf course practicing foot wedges and missed putts.

