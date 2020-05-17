October 22, 1923 - May 12, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Harry E. Larsen, age 96, of Delavan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Delavan. He was born in Elkhorn on October 22, 1923 to Charles and Cornelia Larsen. Harry was united in marriage to Joyce Scheurell on October 27, 1949 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Harry proudly served as a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Army. He was a P.O.W. at the end of WWII at the Battle of the Bulge, and was freed by General Patton. Harry received many accolades from his time in the service including: Purple Heart, Bronze Star, POW, 2 Battle Stars, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct, and Expert Riflery Award. After the war, Harry and his brother-in-law James Scheurell started the Delavan Yellow Cab Company and worked there for 10 years. Harry then worked for the Delavan Police Department for 25 years serving as Police Chief from 1968-1978. He was also a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, the Delavan Police and Fire Commission, Wisconsin Professional Police Association, AA, American Ex-Prisoner of War, and a 73 year member of the Delavan American Legion Post 95.
Harry is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce; two sons, Steven (Maribeth) Larsen, of Rockford, Daniel (Joanne) Larsen, of Delavan; a daughter, Patricia (Jason) Cain, of Darien; six grandchildren: Ben (Jen) Larsen, Kendra (Eric Jensen) Larsen, Natalie (Ryan) Kruse, Chelsey (Mike) Maise, Sasha Cain, and Jennifer Larsen-Jones; seven great-grandchildren: Lily, Miles, Gwen, Owen, Carter, Cora, and Haven; a sister, Peggy DuCharme, of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews. Harry is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas; a grandson, Xavier; and eight brothers and sisters.
Services will be held later this summer. Burial with military honors will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Delavan American Legion Post 95. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.