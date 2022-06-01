Janesville, WI - Harrolle E. Baker, Sr., age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at home. He was born in Lynnville Township, Illinois on May 18, 1936; the son of Wayne E. and Ila L. (Harrolle) Baker. He worked hard on his family farm in his youth, establishing a strong work ethic that would continue throughout his life. Harrolle married Ardith May (Mason) Baker on October 15, 1955 in Turtle Township and they were blessed with three boys: Ed, Ron and Mike. He worked for the General Motors Corporation in assembly, retiring after 37 years. Harrolle enjoyed his dogs, deer hunting, and riding ATVs with his family. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his sons: Ed (Chris) Baker Jr., Ron (Bev) Baker and Mike Baker; grandchildren: Ryan Derr, Kristy (James) Spinhirne, Richard (Angela) Baker, Capt. Bryan (Adrienne) Baker and Crystal Krueger; 14 great grandchildren (with one on the way); 1 great-great grandson; and sisters, Lou Baker and Lynn Stegmann. Harrolle is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ardith; and siblings: Wayne "June" Baker, Dot Ward and Dee Masear.
A graveside committal will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Oakhill Cemetery; with a gathering of family and friends at the Italian House Restaurant. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Harrolle Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
