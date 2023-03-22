Harrison James Wichser Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 15, 2023Evansville, WI - Heaven received a tiny angel. Harrison James Wichser passed away before being delivered on March 15, 2023 at Untiy Point Meriter, Madison.Harrison is survived by his parents: Jarod and Casey (Demos) Wichser; brother: Daniel; sister: Cora; paternal grandparents: Dan and CJ Wichser; and maternal grandparents: Richard and Rhonda Demos.Private family services will be held Saturday, March 25.Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.Newcomerfh.com To plant a tree in memory of Harrison Wichser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW