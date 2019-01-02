August 15, 1930 - December 24, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Harris I. Thacher, age 88, of Janesville passed away at Cedar Crest Rehabilitation Center on December 24, 2018, Christmas Eve. Harris was born in Linn Township, Walworth County, WI on August 15, 1930, the son of the Harry and Vivian (Woodruff) Thacher. Harris graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1948 and the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1952, where he majored in Agronomy in the School of Agriculture. He served in the U.S. Army from August 15, 1953 to June 1955. Upon discharge from the Army, he was employed by the Production Credit Association of Janesville. He worked out of the Monroe office and met Florence Frederick, whom he married on July 25, 1959. She predeceased him in death in 1991. Harris accepted the position of President of the Production Credit Association of Janesville in 1964, following five years at the Federal Intermediate Credit Bank of St. Paul, MN. He retired from the Production Credit Association in 1985. Harris concluded his work experience as Assistant Vice President with the Jefferson County Bank of Jefferson, WI from 1986 to 1991, when he retired.
On September 17, 1991, Harris married Sandra Wiehr at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church in Beloit, WI. Harris was an active member of Sun Valley Presbyterian Church since 1964. He sang in the choir for close to 50 years. Harris was a member of the Janesville Noon and Jefferson Rotary Clubs since 1966, and held the position of Treasurer and served on the Board of Directors for both clubs. He was also a member of the Rock County Agri-Business Council for many years. In March of 2015, he was honored for his contributions to Agriculture, and was inducted into the Rock County Agriculture Hall of Fame. His hobbies included golf, bowling, and playing cards. He was an avid Badger, Packer, and Brewer fan and he loved to travel domestically and internationally.
Harris is survived by his wife, Sandra; two children, Frederick (Daniel) Thacher, and Judith (Alex) Upmann; grandchildren: Janet (Larry) Daniels, Brett (Lia) Thacher, Cheryl Upmann, Craig Thacher; and two step-sons, Todd Wiehr and Bradley Wiehr and family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Dr., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Ewing officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sun Valley Presbyterian Church or Janesville Noon Rotary Club.
Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444
