Evansville/formerly Janesville, WI - Harriett Fredendall, age 94, passed away on August 10, 2021 at the Kelly House in Evansville, WI. She was born in Janesville, WI on November 21, 1926, the daughter of Harry and Tilla (Feggestad) Norby. She graduated in 1944 from Janesville High School and then worked at Parker Pen Co. until her marriage to Robert Fredendall, who preceded her in death on September 7, 2006.
They were married for over 59 years and raised four children. After raising their children, they enjoyed their summer home on Fish Lake in Lodi, WI with family and many friends including Bruce and Bev Briggs.
Harriett's hobbies included making quilts, sewing Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and in her later years she discovered a passion and a talent for painting, while she was living at The Heights, Evansville, WI.
Harriett was a lifetime member of Cargill Methodist Church but also appreciated her St. John Ev. Lutheran Church family in Evansville, especially Pastor Matt Poock.
Survivors include her children: Karen (Gerald) Staff, Scott (Debbie) Fredendall, and Steve (Sherri) Fredendall; daughter-in-law Judy Fredendall; sisters Arlene Anderson and June Yeske; grandchildren: Shelly, Pam, Shane, Jeremy, Jeff, Amy, Sara, Adam, and Kevin; and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Dale Fredendall; brother Harlan (Suzette) Norby; brothers-in-law: Berns Anderson, LaVerne Yeske, and Merrill Fredendall; and sister-in-law Evelyn (Aldred) Birmingham.
Funeral Service for Harriett will be held privately by the family. She will be laid to rest next to Robert in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
A special thank you to the Kelly House and their amazing staff. They kept Harriett safe during Covid, became her family when she could not be with her own, and helped her on her final journey. We are eternally grateful. Also, a thank you to Heartland Hospice, Liz Soergel and Dr. Divya Sharma for the many years of caring for Harriett.
A Mother: She's the place you came from, your first home, and she's the map you follow with every step you take. She's your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you- not time, not space, not even death. We love you mom and we're already missing you. Your Family.
