Harold "Sonny" White

January 30, 1938 - June 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Harold Robert "Sonny" White, age 82, passed away at home on Wednesday June 3, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1938, the son of Robert White and Amanda Schmaling. He attended Milton High School and graduated in 1956. On November 9, 1963, he married Beverly Hoffman. He lived in Janesville and worked at General Motors as an assembler for 31 years until retiring in 1997. He then worked at Budget Body for 17 years.
Harold leaves behind his wife, Beverly; two sons, Scott (Heather) White and Andy (Melissa) White; and five grandchildren: Carly, Hailey, Caleb, Chloe and Ivy.
A private family service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020. Memorial contributions are welcome at SSM Health Hospice, 3700 E. Racine St, Janesville, WI 53546. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Many thanks to Racheal and Blanca from SSM Health Hospice for all their support and love.
Though your smile is gone forever, and your hand I cannot touch, I still have many memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Sadly missed, but never forgotten