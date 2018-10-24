Harold "Slip" Dickman

April 4, 1936 - October 21, 2018
Lake Geneva, WI -- It is with great sadness that the Dickman family announce the passing of their father, Harold R. Dickman, Jr., better known as "Slip", age 82, on October 21, 2018 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. Slip was born April 4, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI, to Jeanette and Harold Dickman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Lois J. Dickman, whom he adored even more than his celebrity crush, Marilyn Monroe. Slip was a long-time resident of Lake Geneva, WI, where he and Lois had moved in 1960 to raise their family. One of Slip's greatest attributes was how great a family man he was. His family meant the world to him. He was the first person his children and their friends could call if trouble had found them, and his Lake Geneva grandchildren's favorite person to call if they had "accidentally" missed the bus. He would do anything for his family. In addition to being a great family man, Slip worked as a Union Mason with incomparable skill, retiring right before the age of 60. Slip was a social man, well known and liked by many. He loved getting tattoos, regardless of his wife's disproval; gardening; art projects; fishing; classic country music; sitting in the sun watching hummingbirds; cooking for his family; taking his wife on dinner dates; and of course making daily trips to town, making sure to keep up to date with all new happenings, and having coffee with old friends. He was the master of grilling, made the absolute best bourbon old fashioned, and everyone was always welcome at the Dickman residence.
Slip is survived by his brother, Ronald Dickman of Lyons, WI; and Slip's three children: son Scott (Alice) Dickman, of Lake Geneva, son, Thomas (Susan) Dickman, of Chicago, IL, and daughter, Pamela Dickman of Lake Geneva; and four granddaughters: Sadie, Shannon, Lucille, and Lois Jane.
We all know how lucky a man Slip was, but nothing could ever compare to how lucky we were to have him as a father and grandfather. He will surely be missed but we are left with so many good memories to cherish forever.
"I knew someday that you would fly away
For love's the greatest healer to be found
So leave me if you need to, I will still remember
Angel flying too close to the ground.
Fly on, fly on past, the speed of sound
I'd rather see you up than see you down
So leave me if you need to, I will still remember
Angel flying too close to the ground."
--Willie Nelson
Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Saturday, October 27th, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. A celebration of life event will take place on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Slip requested donations to be made to St. Jude's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/give.html). Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the Dickman family.
