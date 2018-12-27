March 24, 1932 - December 22, 2018
Genoa City, WI -- Harold "Skip" Schuren passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2018. He was born on March 24, 1932 in Genoa City, WI, son of the late Harold and Violet (Spencer) Schuren. Skip was a Navy Veteran, serving as a flight mechanic during the Korean War. After serving, he graduated with a Master's degree in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. The majority of Skip's teaching career was spent at Lakeland School in Elkhorn, WI. Skip married Janet (Heck) Schuren in June of 1964. He was a longtime active member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Some of Skip's favorite joys were his children and grandchildren. He was also an avid sports fan, cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and his beloved UWW Warhawks. Skip enjoyed spending many hours as a regular member of FLAC, golfing with his friends, and traveling.
Skip is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet; two children, Daniel (Emily) Schuren of Elkhorn, WI and Dana (Dan) Ehlers of DePere, WI; four grandchildren: Adam Ehlers and James, Ben, and Grace Schuren; two sisters, Sandra Andresen and Judie (John) Wrzeszcz; one brother, Charles Schuren; and many nieces and nephews. Skip is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Sidney; brother-in-law, Lyle Adresen; and sister-in-law, Barbara Schuren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Dick Inglett. Visitation will take place before the service starting at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting Skip's family.
