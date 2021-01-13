August 28, 1937 - January 12, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Harold R. Bothun, age 83, of Janesville died Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on August 28, 1937, the son of Harold S. and Florence (Peterson) Bothun. He grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960.
Harold married Judith M. Fuder on April 7, 1962 at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. He was employed by United Parcel Service for 26 years retiring in 1993. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching baseball, football and basketball and was able to give you a complete run down of what happened in each game. Harold took great pride in his lawn which he kept meticulously. He enjoyed being with his family, especially caring for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harold is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Brian W. (Gina) Bothun; his daughter, Jodi L. (Jock) Sharkey; grandchildren, Mitchell Bothun, Jessica (Bjorn Berg) Bothun-Berg, and Michael (Natalie) Bothun; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Bothun, Evelynn Berg, and Annika Berg.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Florence Bothun; his sister-in-law, Judith A. Bothun; his brother, James Bothun; his sister, Jeanine Schlicht and his brother-in-law, Marvin Schlicht; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Robert Fuder.
Private funeral services will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, 2901 North Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.
